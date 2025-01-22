Santa Barbara community mourns the passing of Erin Graffy de Garcia

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Erin Therese Graffy de Garcia, longtime Santa Barbara resident, historian, author and consummate lover of all things Fiesta, passed away early Tuesday morning.

Her older brother, Neal Graffy, shared the loss with Your News Channel.

Graffy de Garcia was a lovely, familiar presence at many local events throughout town over the years and often referred to as the "Society Lady" who embodied humor, a great mind and a quick wit.

The published author's works included "How to Santa Barbara" and "Santa Barbara: The Truth, Tales, Tidbits and Trivia of Santa Barbara's Patron Saint."

Graffy said she was "very private and kept her illness only to family and a few close friends."

He also shared that his lovely, red-headed sister was extremely private about her age.

"When asked she said, 'I'm 34 with experience,'" said Graffy.

Graffy said he working to share a few fun details about her full life, threaded of course, with lots of humor and love.