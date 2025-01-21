Skip to Content
Samuel Micah Dabill identified as man whose body was recovered from Leadbetter Beach

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Tuesday, Samuel Micah Dabill was identified as the person whose body was recovered from the shores of Leadbetter Beach the morning of Jan. 14.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the 45-year-old was confirmed as the man who was found in the area between Leadbetter Beach and Shoreline Park by witnesses Tuesday morning.

The Santa Barbara Police Department noted that there were no signs of foul play in his death on Jan. 14, but an official cause of death is still pending an autopsy.

