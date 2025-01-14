Skip to Content
Body of a man recovered at the beach between Shoreline Park and Leadbetter Beach Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The body of a still unidentified man was recovered Tuesday morning on the beach area between Shoreline Park and Leadbetter Beach.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, while the circumstances remain under investigation, his death is not currently considered suspicious and officers are working alongside the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office to identify the man and contact his next of kin.

The initial call made to emergency dispatchers described that a body was near the water's edge in the area added the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

