Montecito man arrested for felony negligent discharge of a gun after hitting a man walking his dog

MONTECITO, Calif. – A 44-year-old Montecito man was arrested for felony negligent discharge of a firearm after rendering aid to a man he had shot in the 400 block of Woodley Road Wednesday.

The man who was shot was hit in the upper arm while walking his dog and was transported from the scene with serious injuries but is expected to recover stated a press release Thursday from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

First responders were dispatched for an unknown type of emergency around 11:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Woodley and discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his upper arm shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were able to trace the bullet's trajectory from a nearby home that had a bullet hole in a window facing the direction of the man who was shot while walking his dog explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies detained a 44-year-old man who had been rendering aid to the man who was shot and it does not appear the two knew each other before the shooting.

The 44-year-old was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail for felony discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and has since been released on bail detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the home with the bullet hole in the window and recovered a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.