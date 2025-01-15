Skip to Content
A man was shot near Woodley Road and Glenview Road and a person of interest is in custody

MONTECITO, Calif. – A man was transported with non-life-threatening injuries and a person of interest has been taken into custody after a shooting near the intersection of Woodley Road and Glenview Road Wednesday.

First responders were dispatched for an unknown type of emergency near the intersection of Woodley Road and Glenview Road around 11:56 a.m. Wednesday stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in an interview about the incident with Your News Channel.

Arriving responders discovered an adult man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and he is expected to survive his injuries shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

A person of interest was quickly taken into custody and it does not appear at this time that the two knew each other detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

This is an law enforcement investigation and additional information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

