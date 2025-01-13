Wharf remains open after weekend damage from a vehicle crash

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A portion of Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara remains off limits after a weekend crash.

The damage still remains where a vehicle went out of control Saturday afternoon.

It broke through a small barrier at the end of the parking turnaround area.

It then went into the picnic table eating area, crushing benches and trash cans before stopping at the eastern edge of the wharf.

Several people were hurt, none of them were life threatening.

Multiple vehicles were also hit.

The driver was detained and the cause is under investigation.

Only a small section of the wharf is impacted.

The parking, dining, shopping, and fishing areas are still open.