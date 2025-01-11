Six injured at Stearn’s Wharf after minivan hits both sedan and pedestrians

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Six people were injured after a minivan hit both a sedan with four people in the car and another two pedestrians on Stearn's Wharf just before 4:00 p.m. Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The minivan, a catering truck, refused to stop after hitting the sedan and hit the two pedestrians, causing minor to moderate injuries for all six people involved, detailed the SBCFD.

The wharf will be closed for another hour at minimum as police assess the situation, explained the SBCFD.

More information on this crash will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.