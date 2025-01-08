Cold Spring Arch bridge receives Santa Barbara County historic designation

Skip to Content
The Cold Spring Canyon Bridge in Santa Barbara County is now a historic landmark.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Cold Spring Canyon Bridge in Santa Barbara County is now a historic landmark.

The designation came Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

It was recommended for the designation by the County Historic Landmarks Advisory Commission.

The bridge was built in 1964 with modifications for safety in 2012.

It is the largest steel arch bridge in California, and has honored architectural design features.

The distance to the canyon floor is more than 400 feet.

CalTrans was contacted about the designation since it is on State Route 154, but there was no opposition.

The bridge has been featured in car commercials and numerous travel and tourism publications over its lifespan.

Prior to the bridge the alternate route was Stagecoach Road.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

