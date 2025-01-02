South Coast residents have their 2025 priorities for government leaders

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - When it comes to priorities and goals for 2025, many people set their own and may keep them confidential. When asked for advice from the public for our local leaders they are quicker to sound off.

Improving the local economy in areas that are stressed out was one key message coming out of our conversations.

Mike Cutbirth works downtown and said, "I think, about, the downtown revitalization. I think they've certainly done a good job on the, homeless situation. But, State Street, I think, still needs a plan."

Compared to five or ten years ago, many people have noticed the change or the reduction in homelessness in prominent places. They want the newest and successful programs to continue.

"My office is downtown, and I don't really see the homeless anymore, so I don't know where they went, but they're out of sight at this point," said Cutbirth.

We talked to a family that's been homeless since October. Amanda Boever said, "I've been homeless for the past three months, and we just got a place today. "

But while tiny homes and new housing ideas are being built, there's still some sticking points when it comes to landlords accepting government aid funding. Boever said, " I would say more landlords need to be open to organizations helping, willing to get help from them. "

More wrap around services were also suggested.

Kevin Boever said, " first of all, homeless and rehab. You know, facilities and so forth. "

Even though traffic is often brought up as a growing problem, it wasn't a priority in this discussion.

When it comes to the local economy, especially downtown Santa Barbara, many people said there wasn't enough being done to make it more appealing to new businesses, especially those that are locally owned.

The newly relocated Farmers Market on Carrillo Street has been a bright spot with businesses around the Saturday event seeing an uptick in customers.

.

In the big picture Ted Adelman said, "what happened to all the stores? Why would anybody want to come here and go to a corporate store? They can shop at home. They used to have mom and pop stores here."

Creating entertainment was big for Lawrence Price. He said, "we would have used to have Fiesta Parade on State Street. We used to have, La Boheme Summer Solstice, on State Street. Now they have them on Santa Barbara Street or down at the beach. "

Overall, quality of life priorities and housing close to where people work has become a recurring theme.

Marie Crawford said, " I do feel like Santa Barbara could do a better job at creating housing for, low income individuals. And I'm not sure when Santa Barbara has planned in the future for that."

Adelman said "Oh, yeah. I think more affordable prices would be nice. People deserve to have a home."