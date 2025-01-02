Skip to Content
Santa Barbara man arrested on Laguna Street for prowling and attempted burglary

KEYT
By
today at 11:57 am
Published 12:07 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 50-year-old Santa Barbara man was arrested for prowling and attempted burglary on Laguna Street Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Donze Avenue for a reported burglary Wednesday shared the Santa Barbara Police Department with Your News Channel Thursday.

According to Santa Barbara Police, the man had vaulted over a backyard fence before the arrival of officers and was located hiding behind a retaining wall in the 800 block of Laguna Street shortly after.

The man was arrested without incident and booked on two charges of prowling and one charge of attempted burglary detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The man may be linked to previously reported prowling incidents, but those remain under investigation and were not part of the charges he was booked on after his arrest Wednesday explained the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

