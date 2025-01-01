New Year’s Eve celebrations bring out big crowds to restaurants, bars, and hotels

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Central Coast residents looking to ring in the New Year outside of their home gatherings had many choices for celebrations.

Special events were held with DJ's including at the Marmonte Hotel on the Santa Barbara waterfront, the Anchor Rose upstairs dining area overlooking the harbor, and many night spots on the downtown Santa Barbara Promenade.

Guests arrived in gala-style attire at many of the locations.

In most cases, hats and horns were provided to go with the enthusiasm that came through the door.

The hosts celebrated at 9 p.m. with an East Coast cheer for those who wanted to get home early and then at midnight with a West Coast celebration.

Those attending were all encourage to have a designated driver or a ride share plan to get home safely.

The weather was clear and that was not a factor or those going out to say goodbye to 2024 and welcome to 2025 with a cheer, some dance moves, and a scream.