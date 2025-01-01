Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

New Year’s Eve celebrations bring out big crowds to restaurants, bars, and hotels

Among the places for New Year's Eve parties was the Marmonte Hotel with DJ Spencer Fischer.
John Palminteri
Among the places for New Year's Eve parties was the Marmonte Hotel with DJ Spencer Fischer.
By
New
today at 4:24 pm
Published 4:30 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Central Coast residents looking to ring in the New Year outside of their home gatherings had many choices for celebrations.

Special events were held with DJ's including at the Marmonte Hotel on the Santa Barbara waterfront, the Anchor Rose upstairs dining area overlooking the harbor, and many night spots on the downtown Santa Barbara Promenade.

Guests arrived in gala-style attire at many of the locations.

In most cases, hats and horns were provided to go with the enthusiasm that came through the door.

The hosts celebrated at 9 p.m. with an East Coast cheer for those who wanted to get home early and then at midnight with a West Coast celebration.

Those attending were all encourage to have a designated driver or a ride share plan to get home safely.

The weather was clear and that was not a factor or those going out to say goodbye to 2024 and welcome to 2025 with a cheer, some dance moves, and a scream.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
community events
KEYT
live music
New Year's Eve celebration
Santa Barbara
West Coast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content