Landslide repair begins in the Santa Barbara foothills

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The work has begun in an area of a sliding slope in the Santa Barbara foothills.

The slide is in the 1000 block of Las Alturas Road. Traffic is closed for a sewer replacement project until early January. Access is available for residents in the immediate area, but there will be delays.

Alternate ways to get to the area include coming up from Alameda Padre Serra on the lower side.

Those alternate routes will be marked with signage from the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department.

Las Alturas Road will be closed to through traffic between Conejo Road and Camino Alto due to the construction.

A future project includes removing the broken structure that came apart earlier this year with unexpected soil movement.