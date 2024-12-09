Skip to Content
Coastal access walkway under Highway 101 to Butterfly Beach closes

The Butterfly Lane undercrossing in the Santa Barbara and Montecito area is closed until December 23 for repairs.
By
New
today at 11:53 am
Published 12:05 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A convenient walkway from Coast Village Road to Butterfly Beach in Montecito is closed for repairs.

In a community newsletter for the ongoing Highway 101 widening project, the public was informed of the closure to do work in the area prior to the next phase of construction.

The undercrossing will re-open on Dec 23 as crews close an open grate in the ceiling of the tunnel.

The crossing helps those who are on the north side of the freeway in the Santa Barbara and Montecito areas to easily get to the beach via the tunnel that takes them past the back side of the Music Academy of the West.

One alternate route is to walk down Coast Village Road and access the beach via Olive Mill Road.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

