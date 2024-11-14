Skip to Content
Rotary meeting discusses Santa Barbara County’s response to sex trafficking concerns

Hope Refuge
By
today at 10:52 am
Published 11:10 am

SOLVANG, Calif. - The inside story of sexual exploitation of children and sex trafficking concerns in Santa Barbara County is being detailed to members of the Rotary in the Santa Ynez Valley in a special session.

This afternoon, the Solvang Rotary Club had a presentation on awareness and prevention training concerning commercial sexual exploitation of children. It will be held a Mission Santa Ines.

Rotary has made a global push for all Rotary Clubs to communicate and educate their communities about this problem.

Among the speakers will be Sally Cook from Olive Crest's Hope Refuge Campus which protects and redirects children who have been involved in trafficking.

Also, Alia Azariah from the Safehouse Project, who is a survivor herself, will speak.

(More details, photo and video will be added here later today)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

