New Santa Barbara Library Plaza one week away from opening after years of planning and construction

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Library will open its long awaited Michael Towbes Library Plaza with a festive event November 3.

An insider preview look is taking place today for Your News Channel cameras.

The project has been a lengthy process with several delays, funding issues, and hurdles that had to be overcome on several fronts but the excitement for those involved is all going forward now.

There are endless plans for activities on the site ranging from music to outside movies and field trip gatherings.

It is also expected to be a boost for downtown Santa Barbara's economy which has been searching for new ideas and changes to draw the public back to the promenade.

The opening Community Arts Festival will begin with a ribbon-cutting before performances from CAMA, Flamenco Santa Barbara, the Symphony, Folklorico, and other performances.

All of Anapamu Street will be closed.

Nonprofits across the community will also be in attendance with activities for all ages, food trucks, Library tours, a Friends of the Library Booksale, and film screenings in the Faulkner Gallery will take place during the grand opening celebration.

