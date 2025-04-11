Tracking the heat Friday, temperatures plunge this weekend

Friday is the last day of the heat. Most areas can expect similar temperatures to yesterday, if not a degree or two warmer in different microclimates. Skies will be disorganized with cloud coverage but mostly sunny skies prevail. Fog is of minimal worry, and conditions will be delightful near the beaches. If you are inland, take caution when working or participating in strenuous activities The heat can lead to serious health complications, have access to shade and hydrate. Never leave pets or people in cars, as car temperatures can rise into the triple digits within 30 minutes when the air temperature is only 75 degrees. Highs rise into the 70s near the beaches, 80s for inland valleys and a few 90s for the interior.

Temperatures are on the move Friday as high pressure moves east and northwesterly flow returns. Highs drop about 8-10 degrees and clouds return. Misting and drizzle is likely as the marine clouds will be rather dense. We fall back into a spring-like pattern with cloudy skies in the morning and better clearing after lunch. Highs rise into the 50s and 60s by the coastline and 70s inland.

More misting and drizzle along with marine clouds are expected to start our mornings next week. Drizzle is expected Monday and Tuesday, so make sure to bundle up when heading out the door. Temperatures hold into the upper 60s throughout the week.