Two sexual assaults reported on UC Santa Barbara campus; on-campus police turn to public for help

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – On Tuesday, a Timely Warning was issued about two separate reports of rape at the same on-campus housing facility at UC Santa Barbara.

The incidents were Sep. 13 and Sep. 29 and no suspect or suspects have been identified detailed a statement from UC Santa Barbara Police Department.

"The information received by UCPD regarding the incidents was limited," explained the UC Santa Barbara Public Affairs and Communications Office about the cases. "There is no current information available that connects the two separate reports other than the location (the on-campus housing facility), which was not identified in order to protect the privacy of the survivors."

UC Santa Barbara Public Affairs and Communications Office added, "It is important to note that in many cases, information is shared by a Campus Security Authority (CSA) or other mandated reporter, and such reports are not necessarily a call seeking police intervention. Reports to a campus CSA, like an RA, a mandated reporter, or a report through the campus’s anonymous reporting often contain limited or partial information."

If you or anyone you know has any information about these crimes, you are asked to contact the UC Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-893-3446.

Resources and more information for anyone involved or impacted are available here.

According to UC Santa Barbara, there is no update on an earlier sexual assault case on campus in August of this year