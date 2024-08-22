Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Sexual assault reported on UC Santa Barbara’s campus; UCSB Police investigating

KEYT
By
today at 4:35 pm
Published 4:48 pm

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – On Thursday, the UC Santa Barbara Police Department issued a campus warning about a reported rape and strangulation at on-campus housing on Wednesday, Aug. 21 around 1 a.m.

According to the UC Santa Barbara Police Department, the two people involved met through Grindr, a dating app, but otherwise did not know each other.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and when reached for additional details, UC Santa Barbara referred back to the on-campus alert.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the UC Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-893-3446 or you can report your information anonymously here.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
crime and court
KEYT
on-campus crime
Santa Barbara
sexual assault investigation
UC Santa Barbara
UC Santa Barbara Police

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content