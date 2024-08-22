Sexual assault reported on UC Santa Barbara’s campus; UCSB Police investigating

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – On Thursday, the UC Santa Barbara Police Department issued a campus warning about a reported rape and strangulation at on-campus housing on Wednesday, Aug. 21 around 1 a.m.

According to the UC Santa Barbara Police Department, the two people involved met through Grindr, a dating app, but otherwise did not know each other.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and when reached for additional details, UC Santa Barbara referred back to the on-campus alert.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the UC Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-893-3446 or you can report your information anonymously here.