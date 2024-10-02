Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol officers now patrolling without weapons but still oversee safe boating and certifications

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol has a new look and a change in the way they handle education and enforcement at the waterfront.

Under a law signed by Governor Newsom in 2001 (Senate Bill 2 ) with key changes taking place now, the officers are no longer carrying a firearm or handcuffs. There is also a uniform change from tan shirt to navy blue. The officers duty belt will have a communications radio but that's all.

They will still continue all other aspects of waterfront enforcement, both in the harbor and on the beach along Cabrillo Boulevard, from Stearns Wharf to Leadbetter Beach.

There's plenty of work to do. Captain Nathan Alldredge says it will include checking on boating compliance, updated registrations and certifications, and keeping a watchful eye on the always busy harbor entrance full of multi-sized boats and smaller personal vessels.

There are about 1300 boats in the harbor. Some have people that live aboard.

There's also a round-the-clock commercial fishing fleet.

The Harbor Patrol is also a first responder for medical calls and at times, fires that start on the wharf.

The option under SB 2 was for the officers to go through police training through the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) program. That would create uniform standards. It would take 850 hours of instruction over five months.

The day to day operations now will require a 911 call or an emergency radio communication to the Santa Barbara Police Department if there is a crime requiring law enforcement such as a felony or violation of the penal code.

The new change has been a coordinated effort for weeks with the City Manager, Human Resources, City Attorney, Waterfront Department, and Police Department.

It has been presented in public meetings at the Harbor Commission and Santa Barbara Ordinance Committee and open for public review and comments.