One man in custody after overnight standoff at apartment complex on North Salsipuedes Street

today at 5:05 pm
Published 5:22 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A man was taken into custody after an overnight standoff at an apartment complex in the 500 block of North Salsipuedes Street Monday.

On Sep. 29, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex on Salsipuedes Street stated a press release from Santa Barbara Police Department.

After an initial investigation, officers learned that a man involved in the domestic dispute had barricaded himself in an apartment and refused to comply with officer instructions detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, a woman involved in the domestic dispute was able to flee the area before the man barricaded himself and she is currently safe.

The standoff continued through the night and into Monday morning when the man was taken into custody without further incident shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

