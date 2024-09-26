The Palms restaurant has a new look on the drawing board from the original 1912 Carpinteria design

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - One of the oldest restaurants any customer today has likely ever sat down in is getting a new design review.

The Palms changed ownership after the COVID crisis and the updated look to the landmark on Linden Avenue is in front of the Carpinteria Architectural Board of Review (ARB) this evening.

It is currently closed.

For years it was known as a make-your-own-steak restaurant.

When you ordered your steak, it was brought to the table raw. It was your task to go to the inside grills and cook it to your liking.

The experience was one customers enjoyed for years. The last known menu with pricing had no customer-prepared dinner over $20.

The ARB is taking a look at the new drawings for a preliminary review of The Palms building project and there are already some rooftop story poles.

The plan consists of interior and exterior renovations and changing the roof to a covered bar and an uncovered lounge area.

There would still be a restaurant inside along with what's described as a market/cafe and retail section.

The Palms opened in 1912 as a hotel. The restaurant scene was bolstered by a western-style bar and small dance floor that was routinely packed at night on the weekends.

Upstairs there were a few rental units that had been living areas since the hotel days.

The meeting takes place at Carpinteria City Hall at 5:30 p.m. and is also available online.