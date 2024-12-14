Skip to Content
Top Stories

Big second half lifts UCSB past Green Bay

ENT_7842
Entenza Design
Gauchos outscored Phoenix by 21 points in the second half
By
New
Published 7:15 pm

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos used a 14-0 run in the second half to erase an 8-point deficit and never looked back as they beat Green Bay 83-66.

The Gauchos trailed 42-34 with 16 minutes left before flipping the game around to improve to 7-3 on the season.

A three-pointer by Cole Anderson gave UCSB a 43-42 lead and they never trailed again.

(Cole Anderson finished with 8 points. Entenza Design).

After a poor shooting first half, UCSB outscored the Phoenix 56-35 in the second half.

Deuce Turner had a game-high 23 points off the bench while Kenny Pohto added 19 points and a game-leading 10 rebounds.

Green Bay senior guard Anthony Roy leads the nation in scoring at over 27 points per game but he tallied just 11 points aS they slipped to 2-10 on the year.

(Doug Gottlieb and Green Bay could not hold on to 8-point second half lead. Entenza Design).

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
KEYT
Santa Barbara
ucsb gauchos

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content