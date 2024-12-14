Skip to Content
Holidays

Carpinteria Holiday Spirit Parade celebrates the season

Carpinteria celebrates the seasonn with annual parade
By
Published 11:44 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Carpinteria's Holiday Spirit Parade included some rock 'n roll.

John Palminteri helped emcee the parade.

Robitaille family members who just closed their fine candy store served as Grand Marshalls.

The cast from Miracle on 34th Street also took part to let people know they have a finale matinee on Sunday at the Alcazar Theatre.

Parade goers also saw The Grinch, horses and Old Spanish Days dancers along with elected leaders.

The banner across Linden Avenue said "Keeping it Carp and buy local."

Article Topic Follows: Holidays

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content