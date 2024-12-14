Carpinteria Holiday Spirit Parade celebrates the season

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Carpinteria's Holiday Spirit Parade included some rock 'n roll.

John Palminteri helped emcee the parade.

Robitaille family members who just closed their fine candy store served as Grand Marshalls.

The cast from Miracle on 34th Street also took part to let people know they have a finale matinee on Sunday at the Alcazar Theatre.

Parade goers also saw The Grinch, horses and Old Spanish Days dancers along with elected leaders.

The banner across Linden Avenue said "Keeping it Carp and buy local."