Fire crews help with rollover car crash Saturday afternoon in Lompoc

Published 1:08 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department helped a female driver after a rollover car crash on Highway 1 in Lompoc just past 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The woman was the sole patient and was assisted via rope after driving over 100 feet off the side of the road, detailed the SBCFD.

One lane of the highway's northbound side was closed for a certain amount of time starting at 12:38 p.m., according to the SBCFD.

