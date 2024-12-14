Milpas Holiday Parade celebrates 70 years

The 70th annual Milpas Holiday Parade kicked off with full of joy and smiles. With neighborhoods full of cars and streets filled with bystanders comfy in their blankets and jackets, the parade started from De Le Guerra street and went down to Milpas and Mason street in Santa Barbara.

This years theme of the parade was "Christmas Dreams" and State Senator Monique Limón served as the Grand Marshal.

For one attendee, Louis Medrano has been going to the parade since he was little. A tradition he's done for 34 years, that he now shares with his kids.

"My daughter is actually on the cheer team with the high school, so shes going to be on the varsity team," said Louis Medrano.

And for others, this year marks the first time attending the historic parade.

"Honestly, this is my first time, hopefully there's horses," said Santa Barbara resident, Jewel Chaney.

"And with over 1500 people participating in the Milpas Holiday Parade, the 70th year comes to a close.