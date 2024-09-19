Downtown businesses launch their own ‘locals night’ block party to reinvigorate the area

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some businesses in Santa Barbara are showing their united effort to revitalize the area by holding a "locals night" block party.

The 500 block of State Street, between Haley St. and Cota St., will be the site of live music, games, food discounts, and activities tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This will be the first of what some business owners say will be a recurring event.

It comes at a time when the city is looking at short-term solutions before a longer-term multi-million dollar master plan is in place for the area between Haley St. to Sola St. and quite possibly all the way down to the beach at Cabrillo Blvd.

The promenade has also been called the Grand Paseo.

The three hour event was started by business owners and it is being held in collaboration with the City of Santa Barbara and the Downtown Organization.

The highlights sent out by the organizers include:

Live music with Rent Party Blues, family oriented games, celebrity pie eating contest and more.

Dress your furry friend for a chance to win door prizes from local businesses.

Take a photo in one of the participating businesses and tag the business on Instagram to share a little extra love and your support downtown biz’s on locals night!

Here’s a sampling of specials:

The Cruisery: $5, $8, and $10 food/drink options. Try lager, mac + cheese, or gourmet mini burgers!

Hibachi Steak House & Sushi Bar: 25% off all beer, sake, and wine. Happy Hour all day!

Joe’s Cafe: Joe’s Margarita $8, beers $5.50 from 4-8 pm.

Pascucci: 15% off entire bill with local ID (excludes happy hour and specials). Mention “locals night out”!

The Red Piano: $5 cocktail samples, $5 beer refills with a free glass!

Sandbar: 20% off for anyone who has a local ID

Baja Sharkeez: Buy one, get one 25-cent drinks, plus discounted food during Happy Hour and Thursday night football.

Holdren’s Steaks & Seafood: Half off select cocktails and appetizers. Holdren's Steaks & Seafood

Santa Barbara Pizza House: 15% discount for locals.

Game Seeker: 15% off and a chance to win an escape room game

James Joyce: $6 Draft Beer