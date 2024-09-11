Santa Barbara man arraigned on felony hit and run causing death in connection to fatal June collision

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Wednesday, 56-year-old Brock Alexander Hoffman entered a plea of not guilty to one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of Juan Lopez on June 29, 2024.

On the night of June 29, first responders were called to the scene of a reported injured pedestrian on Cliff Drive around 11:39 p.m. shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

After an investigation, officers determined that the 39-year-old man, later identified as Juan Lopez of Santa Barbara, had been struck by a vehicle and he later died from his injuries explained the Santa Barbara Police Department.

On July 4, Hoffman surrendered to law enforcement and was booked into the Santa Barbara Jail on felony hit and run causing a death detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Hoffman's next scheduled court appearance is Oct. 21, 2024, in Department 12 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.