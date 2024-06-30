Man dies after hit and run in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A man died after a hit-and-run crash near Cliff Drive at 11:39 p.m. Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD).

Officers arrived on the scene after calls of an injured pedestrian in the road but later determined the man was struck by a car and sadly passed from his injuries later, explained the SBPD.

The suspect involved is still outstanding and the SBPD requests anyone with information to contact the Watch Commander's Office or its Dispatch Center via phone, detailed the SBPD.

The victim's name is currently being withheld as next of kin are being notified and this active investigation has no further info at this time.