Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Man dies after hit and run in Santa Barbara

MGN
By
New
today at 11:02 am
Published 11:13 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A man died after a hit-and-run crash near Cliff Drive at 11:39 p.m. Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD).

Officers arrived on the scene after calls of an injured pedestrian in the road but later determined the man was struck by a car and sadly passed from his injuries later, explained the SBPD.

The suspect involved is still outstanding and the SBPD requests anyone with information to contact the Watch Commander's Office or its Dispatch Center via phone, detailed the SBPD.

The victim's name is currently being withheld as next of kin are being notified and this active investigation has no further info at this time.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
fatal hit and run
hit and run
KEYT
Santa Barbara
traffic investigation

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content