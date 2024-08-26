Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Sales and Transient Occupancy tax revenues coming in below budget expectations

Image courtesy of the City of Santa Barbara
By
New
today at 1:01 pm
Published 1:05 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Official results for the City of Santa Barbara's sales tax and transient occupancy tax have been released with both revenue sources coming in below budget expectations.

The City of Santa Barbara shared that $7.8 million in sales tax revenue was collected for the final quarter of the City's fiscal year which ended on June 30, 2024.

Total sales tax revenues for the entire Fiscal Year 2024 were about four percent below the City's sales tax revenue budget of $30.6 million detailed the City of Santa Barbara in a press release Monday.

Santa Barbara also levies a tax on guests staying in area commercial lodging establishments, such as hotels and motels, for less than 30 days called the Transient Occupancy Tax.

In July of 2024, the first month of the City's fiscal year, $4 million was collected in Transient Occupancy Taxes shared the City of Santa Barbara.

Of that $4 million in collected Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT), $3.6 million came from hotels and $400,000 came from short-term rentals detailed the City of Santa Barbara.

Year to date, that collected total is three percent below budget stated the City of Santa Barbara.

For more information, visit the City of Santa Barbara's Budget and Reporting website.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
City of Santa Barbara budget
City of Santa Barbara Transient Occupancy Tax
Fiscal Year 2024
KEYT
local tax revenues
Sales Tax
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content