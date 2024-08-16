Free summer events cut entertainment costs while families battle inflation elsewhere

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Your last trip to the grocery store, car fill-up, or a dinner out could remind you of the jump in costs during what's been described as an inflationary time.

There are no quick answers, but many people have found free summertime activities as a way to enjoy music, movies, and time together without expensive costs.

These events include the UC Santa Barbarta Arts & Lectures Series Summer movies under the theme Sun, Surf and Cinema held in the Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

It is week six this evening with the free movie "Mama Mia" on the large screen that faces what is usually about 1500 people.

Other events include the six-week series at Chase Palm Park called "Concerts in the Park." It wrapped up Thursday night.

Goleta also has weekly shows at the Rancho La Patera and Stow House lawn with live music and dancing. They are held on Tuesdays and there are two more shows left in that schedule.

Carpinteria just wrapped up its four-week run of movies at the Linden Field grass by the State Park Campground.

At some events, there are some food trucks but many people pack a low-cost picnic to go with the no-cost show.

Some make it a point to sit with friends in a pot luck style gathering to eat, chat, and at times get up for some dancing if it is a music show.

Organizers encourage respect from those attending who are close to others and also lower back chairs to make sure there is good viewing.

For those attending all of these free shows, especially with children, the savings on entertainment could be in the hundreds of dollars.

It is especially important to offset other rising costs in their budget.

