Downtown Santa Barbara rides a summer wave of events into fall and winter activities

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A packed street party with a lot of dancing outside of the Lobero Theatre Saturday could be just the energy to get downtown Santa Barbara to pick up the pace with its locals and tourists.

The jump in people coming out for Old Spanish Days is also a good sign of interest in downtown activities.

The Downtown Organization is laying out its calendar for the coming weeks including a local sale event known as 'Shoptember', a brew fest, dance nights in September and October, Halloween decorating, downtown trick or treating, and the holiday tree festivities.

There has also been a big social media push with the number of supporters coming on line jumping by several thousand in recent months to view videos of downtown businesses, drone shots, and activities.

There was an very large surge of people, estimated at over 1000, in front of the Lobero Saturday to keep the theatre's 100th-anniversary events in the spotlight with Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Ozomatli taking the stage built on the top steps.

A year ago Chubby Checker and the Wildcats also performed for a street party crowd.

Before and after these shows, the crowd spills over into downtown and it's viewed as an economic benefit for several blocks.

(More details, photos and video will be adde here later today.)