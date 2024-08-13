Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Downtown Santa Barbara rides a summer wave of events into fall and winter activities

A street party for the Lobero Theatre is one of the positive moments for the summer season in downtown Santa Barbara.
John Palminteri
A street party for the Lobero Theatre is one of the positive moments for the summer season in downtown Santa Barbara.
By
today at 11:15 am
Published 11:21 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A packed street party with a lot of dancing outside of the Lobero Theatre Saturday could be just the energy to get downtown Santa Barbara to pick up the pace with its locals and tourists.

The jump in people coming out for Old Spanish Days is also a good sign of interest in downtown activities.

The Downtown Organization is laying out its calendar for the coming weeks including a local sale event known as 'Shoptember', a brew fest, dance nights in September and October, Halloween decorating, downtown trick or treating, and the holiday tree festivities.

There has also been a big social media push with the number of supporters coming on line jumping by several thousand in recent months to view videos of downtown businesses, drone shots, and activities.

There was an very large surge of people, estimated at over 1000, in front of the Lobero Saturday to keep the theatre's 100th-anniversary events in the spotlight with Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Ozomatli taking the stage built on the top steps.

A year ago Chubby Checker and the Wildcats also performed for a street party crowd.

Before and after these shows, the crowd spills over into downtown and it's viewed as an economic benefit for several blocks.

(More details, photos and video will be adde here later today.)

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
community events
KEYT
Lobero Theatre
local business
local events
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Downtown Organization

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content