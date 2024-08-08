SB Unified and CSEA conclude negotiations with three-year contract

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) reached a three-year contract with the California School Employee Association (CSEA) amidst a months-long negotiation process.

The contract that will last until June 30, 2027 is closed with no negotiations in the first two years and will help wages, benefits and working conditions.

Both teams expect board approval on Sept. 10 for the contract to take effect.