Santa Barbara Teachers Union members approve deal with school district

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Teachers Union took another step toward a new labor agreement with the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Members of the teacher's union approved a deal earlier this month that will be voted on Tuesday as part of the next steps in the labor negotiations between them and the district.

This step follows a series of meetings between teachers and the district over the past couple of months between both parties.

District Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado provided a quote from the district on the newest update in these negotiations:

“This deal shows our District’s values- that we invest as much of our budget as possible in having the best educators for our students. Going forward, 85% of SB Unified’s budget will be dedicated for employee salaries and benefits. These investments will help the District attract and retain the best educators for our students. We are appreciative and looking forward to continuing collaboration with SBTA as we end the negotiations process and continue our focus to student achievement. This agreement includes one of the largest raises in District history while maintaining a fiscally responsible budget. We look forward to starting the new school year with teachers and staff this August.” Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent.

The board of trustees will vote on the agreed proposal on Tuesday which will include several other topics.