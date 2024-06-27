Santa Barbara Unified School District approves 2024-2024 budget with lower projected funding

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Unified School District approved its budget for the 2024-2025 school year Tuesday night with a projected deficit due to a decrease in available funding.

According to the school district, the Santa Barbara County Tax Assessor has projected a 3.75 percent decrease in property tax funds which is the primary funding source for the school district.

The budget includes a projected deficit due to increasing costs and a slower rise in revenues from local and state funds detailed the Santa Barbara Unified School District in a press release about the approval Thursday.

Notably, the approved budget does not include the tentative agreement reached in early June between the Santa Barbara Teacher's Association and the school district as that agreement has yet to be ratified explained the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

In previous years, the school district usually received an average increase of four to five percent in funding from local property taxes annually shared the Santa Barbara Unified School District.