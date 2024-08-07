Saturday Farmers Market set to move September 28 to make way for new Santa Barbara Police Headquarters.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The new location for the Saturday Farmers Market in Santa Barbara will be set for use on September 28.

The market is currently in the Cota St. parking lot on the corner of Cota St. and Santa Barbara St. That became the preferred site for the new Santa Barbara Police station and parking structure after an extensive study. The location is a city owned property.

The Farmers Market staff has been cooperating with the planning process.

The new site will be using two main city streets in the heart of town. It will be Carrillo St. from Chapala St. across to Anacapa St. Then the market will extend up and down State St. one block in each direction. Not all the space will be filled at the start. There is room to add more farmers. The Saturday market is the largest of the markets which take place six days a week.

One of the concerns with the new location was the emergency route for Santa Barbara City Fire coming out of State 1 a half a block to the west of the new market location.

Plans are in place to make Figueroa St. from Chapala to Anacapa St. just one way traffic from west to east on Saturdays during the market hours from 6 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. That will clear a lane for an emergency response.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market