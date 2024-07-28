Cottage Health opens new neuroscience clinics in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Cottage Health is opening new neuroscience clinics in Santa Barbara with several neurosurgeons joining the organization.

Cottage Health announces the opening of Cottage Neurosciences Clinic in Santa Barbara. The new clinic provides access to comprehensive neurosurgical consultation tailored to meet the needs of patients across the region.

Under the leadership of a dedicated team of neurosurgeons, the Cottage Neurosciences Clinic is committed to delivering excellent care from diagnosis to exploring treatment options and ongoing management of a wide range of conditions affecting the brain, spine and nervous system.

The clinic's neurosurgeons are skilled in a variety of interventions, ranging from minimally invasive procedures and complex surgeries to nonsurgical approaches for the treatment of brain and spine tumors, neurovascular disorders, epilepsy, spine conditions and more, with a focus on improving symptoms and the overall quality of life for patients.

Richard Chung, MD, PhD

Dr. Richard Chung is a board-certified neurosurgeon specializing in diagnosing and treating disorders affecting the brain, spine and nervous system. He is skilled in surgical and non-surgical interventions and offers comprehensive care to patients with complex neurosurgical conditions. Dr. Chung graduated from Harvard College and earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School. He completed extensive training in neurological surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School and The Children's Hospital in Boston. Dr. Chung is dedicated to delivering personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's needs.

Nicole Moayeri, MD, FAANS

Dr. Nicole Moayeri is a board-certified neurosurgeon. With over 25 years of experience, Dr. Moayeri specializes in addressing the unique challenges presented by patients with brain and spinal tumors, pituitary tumors, trigeminal neuralgia, epilepsy and cerebrovascular disease. Dr. Moayeri earned her medical degree from Stanford University Medical School and completed an internship at the University of Southern California. After, Dr. Moayeri pursued a residency in Neurosurgery at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School and held an academic appointment at Harvard Medical School.

Brian Walcott, MD

Dr. Brian Walcott is a board-certified neurosurgeon with a primary focus on vascular disease and tumors of the brain and spine. He completed his medical education at Loyola University Chicago, followed by neurological surgery residency training at the Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School. Subsequently, he honed his expertise through fellowships in neurovascular surgery at the University of California, San Francisco, and endovascular neurosurgery at the University of Southern California. Dr. Walcott specializes in minimally invasive, image-guided techniques to deliver evidence-based care for patients in the catheterization lab, the operating room and during focused radiation treatments.

Cottage Neurosciences Clinic is located at 2410 Fletcher Ave., Suite 302, in Santa Barbara. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Cottage Neurosciences Clinic and its services, please visit cottagehealth.org/neuroclinic or call 805-569-7820.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

The not-for-profit Cottage Health provides advanced medical care to the Central Coast region. In the past year, Cottage Health hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley provided care for 20,201 inpatient admissions and 87,356 emergency department visits and helped deliver 1,772 newborns. Comprised of more than 700 physicians, many with subspecialties typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage Health’s comprehensive range of specialized services includes the Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Level 1 Trauma Center, Neuroscience Institute, Heart & Vascular Center, Center for Orthopedics, and Rehabilitation Hospital. Beyond hospital settings, Cottage Health offers primary care and specialty clinics, Cottage Urgent Care Centers throughout the tri-counties, and 24-hour access to providers via Cottage Virtual Care (English and Spanish), an online service for common conditions.

