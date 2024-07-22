Lifeguard and rescue swimmer assist two back to shores of Carpinteria State Beach Monday
CARPINTERIA, Calif. – A lifeguard and a Carpinteria Summerland Fire Protection District rescue swimmer brought two young swimmers stuck on the offshore swim platform off Carpinteria State Beach safely ashore on Monday.
According to Carpinteria Summerland Fire Protection District, the pair in distress were unable to make it back to shore and the two emergency swimmers used boards to bring them back to dry land.