One lane in each direction reopened on Highway 154 Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans District 5 announced the reopening of two lanes, one in each direction, on Highway 154 Friday.

Intermittent closures will begin Monday, Jul. 22, and run through Friday, Jul. 26 to continue slide repair work shared Caltrans District 5.

Each day work will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. except Friday, Jul. 26, when work is currently scheduled to conclude at noon detailed Caltrans District 5.

For the latest on road conditions, visit Caltrans' Quickmap.