Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner warns of imported fire ant infestation Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner's Office announced Thursday it is responding to an active infestation of Red Imported Fire Ants, Solenopsis invicta, centralized in the Montecito area.

According to the Commissioner's Office, the infestation is currently believed to have originated from the importation of nursery stock shipped from Riverside County in September of 2023.

Treatments are being conducted in the impacted areas by a licensed pest control business using University of California Cooperative Extension guidelines and with oversight from the Commissioner's Office staff shared the County Agricultural Commissioner's Office.

UC Riverside Center for Invasive Species Research

Venom from the ants can cause painful pustules on the skin and can be dangerous, even fatal, for sensitive groups or those with an allergy detailed the Agricultural Commissioner's Office.

The Agricultural Commissioner's Office explained that there are native fire ants and argentine ants that are not as hazardous, but it is difficult to determine the difference based on color or size.

If you believe you may have some of the invasive ants, contact any of the Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner's Offices listed below:

263 Camino del Remedio in Santa Barbara

624 West Foster Road in Santa Maria

185 West Highway 246 Suite 101 in Buellton

According to the Agricultural Commissioner's Office, this is the only known infestation in Santa Barbara County and poses a risk to the local nursery market, the second-largest crop in value in the County in 2023.

The red imported fire ant (RIFA) is native to South America, but has established populations in portions of Southern California.

A RIFA-specific quarantine currently exists in areas of Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties in an effort to reduce the spread of the invasive species explained the Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner's Office.

RIFA are notably aggressive and are capable of biting and stinging humans, pets, and livestock warn the Agricultural Commissioner's Office.