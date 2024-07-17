Restaurant owner shocked to find outside dining parklet taken down after missing removal deadline

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – The owner of the Nutbelly pizzeria and deli restaurant in Carpinteria came to work Tuesday to find her outside patio area torn down but doesn't know who authorized it.

The city had a removal deadline that just passed but Jana Gonzalez thought she would have a conversation about an extension. Events such as birthday parties and receptions were already scheduled, along with solid summertime business that she says is badly needed both inside and out.

As of this morning she was picking up the splintered wood in tears and discarding it. She said it if remains she would be fined by the city.

The city has been asked for a clarification on the parklet policy and this removal but a statement has not yet been released.

At a council meeting earlier this year a hard deadline of June 30 for the parklets was established.

Carpinteria has information posted on line pertaining to the city outdoor business permit program and timeline.