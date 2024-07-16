One805Live! announces full fall concert lineup

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – One805Live! recently announced its full fall concert lineup for its September event.

Below is a press release from the organization on the full lineup:

One805 Is thrilled to announce the full official line-up for the 2024 One805LIVE! Concert to be held at Kevin Coster’s Oceanside Summerland Estate, September 20th.

"We wanted to give our audience a great mix of entertainment across the musical spectrum, with rock ‘n’ roll at its core,” said Kirsten Cavendish Weston Smith, One805 Co-Founder and CEO. “The Santa Barbara Symphony will be a spectacular addition to the evening, as they accompany selected artists with the depth of sound an orchestra brings.“ said Cavendish Weston Smith. “Our audiences will see unique performances that have literally never been done before, nor are they likely to ever see again.” Tickets are on sale now at www.one805.org

The full line-up now includes:

Pink & Dallas Green (You + Me)

Kenny Loggins

Alan Parsons

Joe Bonamassa

Al Stewart

Richard Marx

Alyssa Bonagura

Jordan Asher Huffman

Plastic Harpoons

The Santa Barbara Symphony

Pink & Dallas Green performing as the duo You + Me: Headliners Pink & Dallas Green performing as the duo You + Me, a Canadian American folk music duo consisting of singers and songwriters Dallas Green, better known as City and Colour, and Alecia Moore, better known as Pink. Their debut album, entitled Rose Ave., was released on October 14, 2014, by RCA Records. Pink lives in the Santa Ynez Valley with her family. https://www.youplusmeofficial.com/

Kenny Loggins: Santa Barbara hometown favorite, Kenny Loggins, will give his first performance at One805LIVE! since his final tour last year. Kenny Loggins has sold more than 25 million albums and has won two Grammy Awards. In addition to his string of successful recordings, both solo and as a member of the famed duo Loggins & Messina, Kenny's remarkable career also garnered him the nickname of “The King of Soundtracks” for his work with Footloose, Top Gun and Caddyshack. Kenny has rocked stages worldwide, and now he has generously agreed to support Santa Barbara’s First Responders by performing at One805LIVE! 2024. https://kennyloggins.com

Alan Parsons: The 13-time Grammy Award nominee and Grammy Award winner, recording artist, songwriter, musician, and record producer Alan Parsons OBE, will be the Musical Director for One805Live! Fall Concert. He will also perform at the event.

Alan Parsons began his career at Abbey Road Studios at age 18, working on the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” and “Let It Be”, Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon”, and Al Stewart’s “Year of the Cat”, to name a few. Alan co-founded the Alan Parsons Project in 1975 with Eric Woolfson and released ten albums between 1976 and 1987, with multiple hits making impressive placements on the Billboard Hot 100 including “Eye in the Sky” and “Time”.

Recognized for his exceptional contributions to music and music production with an Order of the British Empire (OBE) title in the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours, Alan also serves as a founding board member for One805. His dedication to philanthropy and artistic excellence underscores his pivotal role in bringing the community together through music. https://alanparsons.com

Joe Bonamassa: Legendary blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa will also perform at the One805LIVE! Known as "arguably the world’s biggest blues guitarist" by Guitar Magazine, Bonamassa boasts an impressive twenty-seven #1 Billboard blues albums and has rocked the stages of the world’s most storied venues, including the Hollywood Bowl, The Albert Hall, and Carnegie Hall. Joe Bonamassa’s incredible presence on stage promises to elevate One805LIVE! to new heights, creating an extraordinary evening for the audience. https://jbonamassa.com

Al Stewart: A Scottish-born singer-songwriter and folk-rock musician who rose to prominence as part of the British folk revival in the 1960s and 1970s, Al Stewart developed a unique style of combining folk-rock songs with tales of characters and events from history.

Stewart is best known for his 1976 hit single "Year of the Cat", from the platinum album of the same name. Though Year of the Cat and its 1978 platinum follow-up Time Passages brought Stewart his biggest worldwide commercial successes, earlier albums such as Past, Present and Future from 1973 are often seen as better examples of his intimate brand of historical folk-rock, a style to which he returned in later albums. https://alstewart.com

Richard Marx: Grammy award-winning recording artist and professional songwriter Richard Marx has also joined this year’s extraordinary line-up.

Richard Marx has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and won the Song of the Year Grammy in 2004 for co-writing Luther Vandross’ “Dance with My Father”. Marx is the only male artist in history whose first seven singles reached the Top 5 on the Billboard charts, with hits like “Hold on to the Nights”, “Now and Forever”, “Don’t Mean Nothing”, and “Right Here Waiting”. Marx has written for a diverse range of artists including NSYNC’s “This I Promise You”, Keith Urban’s “Long Hot Summer”, Kenny Rogers’ “Crazy”, and Josh Groban’s “To Where You Are”. https://www.richardmarxlive.com

Alyssa Bonagura: A songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Bonagura spent the past decade fine-tuning a sound that reaches far beyond her Nashville roots. It's a sound that blurs the boundaries between genres, mixing the southern storytelling of country music, the free-thinking spirit of rock & roll, and the cinematic sweep of Brit-pop into its own hybrid. For Alyssa, a lifelong road warrior who spent her infancy aboard a tour bus, recorded a duet with Kenny Rogers at 10 years old, received her college diploma from Sir Paul McCartney, and currently balances her critically acclaimed solo career writing songs for artists such as Jessie James Decker, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, and others. https://www.alyssabonagura.com

Jordan Asher Huffman: Nashville-based singer-songwriter and recording artist Jordan Asher Huffman is One805’s 2024 Mental Wellness Ambassador who will also perform His single Out Loud which serves as this year's anthem for all One805LIVE! events.

As Mental Wellness Ambassador, Huffman will work to challenge the stigmas around mental health and encourage mental wellness in Santa Barbara County and beyond. He will also speak on the issues regarding mental health and our First Responder community. Huffman created his song Out Loud with one objective in mind, to create a song that gives us permission to live rather than just survive. In his personal life Jordan comes from a background of turbulence and pain that has shaped who he is as a person, and everything he stands for. The song was produced and written with Alan Parsons, Noah Bruskin, Joie Scott and Michael Peterson. https://www.jordanashermusic.com

Plastic Harpoons: Somewhere in the electric space between Tom Petty’s no-nonsense hooks and Queen’s extravagant solos, Plastic Harpoons carve out a sound that’s unmistakably their own. This Santa Barbara outfit isn’t just a band—they’re a revival, a breath of fresh air in an era that’s desperate for the raw, unpolished energy of true rock ‘n’ roll. Their debut album, “Modern World,” was crafted at the legendary Savannah Studios in Los Angeles and released by Lolipop Records. Currently working on their second album, Plastic Harpoons are gearing up to take their evocative, genre-blending sound on the road, bringing the spirit of classic American rock back to life. https://www.plasticharpoons.com

And featuring... The Santa Barbara Symphony: The Santa Barbara Symphony will blend its dynamic sound with selected One805LIVE! Performances throughout the show–under the music direction of Alan Parsons OBE, with Tom Brooks as conductor.

The Santa Barbara Symphony fuels artistic collaboration and community impact through its artistic excellence, outstanding music education programs, and community collaboration – all through symphonic music. Under the artistic leadership of Maestro Nir Kabaretti as Music & Artistic Director since 2006, The Symphony is known for creating welcoming concert experiences that connect and move audiences. The members of The Symphony are some of the most sought-after orchestral musicians in the region, and - as the only music education program tied to a professional symphony orchestra - The Symphony serves more than 4,000 students annually throughout Santa Barbara County through its Free Music Van Program, Youth Symphony & ensembles, and needs-based tuition, instrument and private lesson scholarships.

“Community collaboration and partnerships create opportunities to expand our impact to the community we serve,” said Symphony President & CEO Kathryn R Martin. “We thank One805 for honoring our first responders by creating what will be an extraordinary evening of music and celebration.”

For tickets to the Santa Barbara Symphony concerts visit TheSymphony.org

*The participation of the Santa Barbara Symphony is made possible by a generous contribution by Peter Martin, Symphony Community Collaboration Sponsor.

Heart of the Community Awards Presented at One805LIVE! Concert:

In addition to performing at this year’s event, Kenny Loggins Will Receive One805’s 2024 ‘Heart of the Community Award’ for his philanthropic work in Santa Barbara and beyond.

Local KLITE Morning Show Host Catherine Remak, a celebrated community personality, philanthropist, and Santa Barbara Foundation Woman of the Year in 2020, will also be honored with a Heart of The Community Award for her volunteerism, activism and lifelong dedication and support to Santa Barbara area causes.

Tickets and information about One805Live! Fall Concert, including a limited number of just released General Admission tickets, is available at www.One805.org

“Meet and Mingle” Cabana tickets are back by popular demand. These are especially for people who want the Cabana experience but do not have enough people to put one together. The Meet & Mingle tickets allow guests to do just that; meet other folks who might also be new to town and make new friends! Cabana guests will have lounge furniture and excellent views of the stage, a separate bar, gourmet catering, and a private concierge. These tickets can be found under tickets, Cabana’s tab.

This year, there will be a few changes to improve the experience for guests. There will be fewer cabanas, closer to the stage, and all obstructions to the view have been removed. Food service will be dramatically improved, and the much loved "VIP Club” layout of 2022 is back, with the VIP Tent and club style lounge seating, as well as various price points for tables of tables. The arrival and departure system will be completely revised, with a second gate, better traffic flow, additional buses and a full crowd control team to ensure a comfortable and orderly exit.

The 2023 One805Live! Fall Concert in September of 2023 was also held at Kevin Costner’s estate in Summerland with headliner Maroon 5 and special guests including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres and many others. The event raised over $800,000 to support Santa Barbara County first responders.

About One805: In the aftermath of the Thomas fire and subsequent mudslides “One805” was created, hosting the largest non-profit event in Santa Barbara History – The Kick Ash Bash! It brought together actors, entertainers, singers, performers, and most of all, our community in a spirit of healing. First Responders and their families were treated to an amazing day where we were able to put the tragedy behind us. Thanks to the efforts of many, over $2 million was raised to provide counseling support to First Responders and purchase equipment to directly support victims of the tragedy.

All who would like to contribute to One805 to assist our local First Responders may do so at One805.org. Please know that 100% of all contributions go to first responders and related supportive services. Visit www.One805.org for more information and to donate.

One805Live!