Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club hosts High Goal series

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-High Goal season has begun at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

That's the name players call the highest level of competitive polo.

Six teams are competing in the series for the Ferguson Robert Skene Trophy.

The schedule is updated weekly.

The ball throw-in starts the main match on Sundays at 3p.m.

"I am really excited it is a beautiful day we have got two awesome teams out here I am really passionate my husband Carlos is a player so I am happy to be here and it is a beautiful afternoon," said Ace Gracida.

Gracida cheers from La Karina out of Santa Ynez.

Thanks to sponsors some matches are complimentary

Sunday's matches require a fee.

One of the highlights of the season is Ladies Hat Day on Sunday, July 28.

You will find more information at https://www.sbpolo.ticketsauce.com or https://www.sbpolo.com