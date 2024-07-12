Police investigating hit-and-run following a theft Thursday night in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Police are investigating a theft that resulted in a hit-and-run on East Gutierrez Street while the person fled the scene Thursday night.

The person struck in the incident suffered relatively minor injuries shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

On Thursday, around 9:31 p.m., a hit-and-run was called into the Communications Center stated the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department on Friday, the vehicle involved in that hit-and-run has been linked to an early theft in the area.

The investigation into the incident is in ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2465.