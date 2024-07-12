One person hospitalized after stabbing Thursday night on State Street

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Police are investigating a stabbing from Thursday night on State Street that landed one minor in the hospital.

The minor was treated for non-life-threatening wounds consistent with a stabbing at Cottage Hospital Santa Barbara and has already been released from medical care shared the Santa Barbara Police Department Friday.

On Thursday, a 911 call was made at 8:38 p.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of State Street stated the Santa Barbara Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an altercation had occurred among an unknown number of minors in the area explained the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, the investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 805-897-2465.