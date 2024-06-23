Officers remove pro-Palestinian encampment from UC Santa Barbara campus

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Videos and social media posts show UCSB campus police removing a pro-Palestinian encampment over Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

An Instagram account named "UCSB Liberated Zone!" livestreamed and posted reels early Sunday morning that shows dozens of officers on the site while some chanted in protest of the removal.

Your News Channel has reached out to UCSB for further comment and is awaiting a response.

This encampment was set up on May 1 on the lawn between North Hall and the library, the same day a Pro-Palestinian and May Day rally took place on campus. Organizers of the rally said on social media they were not affiliated with the encampment.