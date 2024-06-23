Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Officers remove pro-Palestinian encampment from UC Santa Barbara campus

Video by Amy Katz
Video by Amy Katz
UCSB Palestine Encampment Removed By Police
Amy Katz
In the early morning hours of June 23, 2024, over 40 law enforcement officials shut down the entrances to the UCSB campus and had the entire Pro-Palestine encampment dismantled and carried away by Marborg Trash collectors.
image00006
Amy Katz
image00003
By
Published 11:24 am

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Videos and social media posts show UCSB campus police removing a pro-Palestinian encampment over Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

An Instagram account named "UCSB Liberated Zone!" livestreamed and posted reels early Sunday morning that shows dozens of officers on the site while some chanted in protest of the removal.

Your News Channel has reached out to UCSB for further comment and is awaiting a response.

This encampment was set up on May 1 on the lawn between North Hall and the library, the same day a Pro-Palestinian and May Day rally took place on campus. Organizers of the rally said on social media they were not affiliated with the encampment.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
isla vista
KEYT
ucsb

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content