Camp Rancho Alegre Outdoor School reopens

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Camp Rancho Alegre Outdoor School is back open after the 2017 Whittier Fire.

"In July 2017, the Whittier Fire ravaged Camp Rancho Alegre in 45 minutes" said The Outdoor School.

The camp serves students from Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties.

"The community in general, it's been so supportive. So we still have time to for people to get involved with the project and leave their legacy here. So we encourage everybody to come up and visit" said Carlos Cortez, Scout Executive and Executive Director.

The new campus on the 215-acre site can house over 150 campers per week.

"Being able to see the kids back on this property after seven years is just so surreal, so huge. Being able to just watch those kids running around, having a good time" said Amanda Chick, Director Outdoor School.

Staff project to serve 5,000 campers next school year.