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Crews tackle vegetation fire on Farren Road in Goleta

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today at 8:56 pm
Published 9:07 pm

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews are on scene for a vegetation fire on Farren Road in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The fire first broke out around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Farren Road is currently closed at Verda Del Padre, according to the SBCSO.

An evacuation warning for the area of Farren Road west of Goleta went into effect just before 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the SBCSO.

Citizens are asked to avoid the area to clear room for emergency crews. More information on this fire will be provided as it becomes available for acreage and possible evacuations.

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Caleb Nguyen

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