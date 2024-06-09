UC Santa Barbara’s Commencement ceremonies move back to the lagoon following intense backlash

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— It’s been a roller coaster of emotions for many of the graduating seniors like Sophie Leishman, who went from expecting the traditional graduation ceremony outside of the lagoon— to being told that it would be moved to the Recreation Center with just 6 guest tickets— to the situation returning back to normal, as of Thursday.



“ It was a super quick turnaround. It was all in the span of a week. So it was really disappointing. And then a lot of relief yesterday when we found out that we could have more guests,” said Leishman, who is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Art.



Leishman’s roommate was thrilled to find out she would get to be there for her big day.



“I had to change my flight back to Bulgaria so I can go to her graduation. And I was going to then change it back so I can leave earlier when we found out that I couldn't go. So it was really nice knowing that I could actually like keep all those accommodations that didn't do for nothing,” said art graduate Betina Zlateva.

Now, the 6 tickets per graduate will accommodate up to 12 guests at the ceremonies.



With each ticket counting for 2 guests, guests sharing a ticket must arrive together.



“I hope that's enough for everyone graduating, but I'm sure people will have extras to give out to students. But crazy whirlwind in the last week,” said dance graduate Riley Haley.

UCSB says the initial change in venue was undertaken in order to enhance safety and prevent outside disruption.



They say they’ve found a way to implement new safety protocols at the lagoon.



“There was a lot of feedback from students and from the community and from family. Yes. And so I think they just got the message that no one was happy with the change and until they changed it back,” said Leishman.



It’s important to note that there was a petition that called for the graduation restrictions to be lifted that made quite the impact.



That petition gathered roughly 6,000 signatures.



Commencement ceremonies are scheduled for June 14th through the 16th.