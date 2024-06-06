Former Franklin Elementary schoolers-turned high school graduates return to Franklin to talk to kids about college

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Jili Coronado is gearing up for four years at UC San Diego.

Franklin Elementary School is where it all started.



“The time I spent here was very was very life changing. And I hope that these kids get it, too,” said Coronado.



Teachers can have a profound impact on students' educational journeys.



For Coronado that teacher was her dad, who taught her and her peers in 3rd grade and again in 5th grade.



“My dad. I would say, taught me how to be a better person and to never back down when challenges come your way. Because I know both my parents have my back when things get rough and I know I can always turn to them. And knowing that I have that support system really helped,” said Coronado.



For many of these high school grads an elementary school class called AVID, or Advancement Via Individual Determination—helped them prepare for the rest of their academic career leading up to college.



Thursday, those same kids came to AVID classrooms to teach fourth, fifth, and sixth graders everything from the logistics of applying for college to navigating this major life transition.



Teachers at franklin say exposing kids early on to the idea of college will help them immensely.



“Sometimes kids in our community feel like, Oh, I won't make it for X, Y reasons. But if we if we bring actual kids that are from their neighborhood and sat in the same desk, walk the same hallways, took the same classes, same teachers, they'll be like, okay, I can do that as well,” said Franklin Elementary 6th Grade Teacher Ricardo Alcaraz.



Returning back to this campus, brought a lot of positive memories for the high school grads.



“In elementary school, you really just think the world is your oyster, you know? And it truly is. And then just kind of feeling the same way now,” said Andie Flores who will be attending Fresno State.

Of the nearly 100 graduating high school students who graduated from Franklin Elementary School 89% will be going to college in the fall.

