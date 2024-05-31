A sales tax increase could help Santa Barbara out of its serious debt problem faster than any other plan

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Voters are expected to be asked to approve a sales tax increase in November to help Santa Barbara deal with a deep deficit.

It's at about $7-million and a serious concerns to elected leaders. The City Council is considering a ballot measure for the November election calling for a 1/2 percentage sales tax increase. That is estimated to be enough to bring in an additional $15.6 million annually.

For the average shopper whether you are local or a visitor it would mean a $100 meal bill or retails purchase would be $109.25.

A survey of residents in recent months showed support for the tax change. Supporters said it would be spread over a cross section of the buying public from locals to visitors.

If the increase is approved in November it would take affect April 1, 2025 and have an impact on the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

Currently Goleta, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara all have the same tax at 8.75%. Ventura is at 7.75%.

Other tax increase choices may not bring in the money the city now needs. A transient occupancy tax or bed tax is based on hotel reservations and it could be inconsistent. A vacancy tax for buildings that are left empty will cost the city for this policy enforcement and the amount of revenue is based on the vacancy.

A plan to educate the voters on the ballot measure is expected by the time the ballots arrive the first week in October.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today)