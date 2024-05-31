Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

A sales tax increase could help Santa Barbara out of its serious debt problem faster than any other plan

Santa Barbara is considering a sales tax increase to help to reduce a budget deficit.
KEYT
Santa Barbara is considering a sales tax increase to help to reduce a budget deficit.
By
Published 12:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Voters are expected to be asked to approve a sales tax increase in November to help Santa Barbara deal with a deep deficit.

It's at about $7-million and a serious concerns to elected leaders. The City Council is considering a ballot measure for the November election calling for a 1/2 percentage sales tax increase. That is estimated to be enough to bring in an additional $15.6 million annually. 

For the average shopper whether you are local or a visitor it would mean a $100 meal bill or retails purchase would be $109.25.

A survey of residents in recent months showed support for the tax change. Supporters said it would be spread over a cross section of the buying public from locals to visitors.

If the increase is approved in November it would take affect April 1, 2025 and have an impact on the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

Currently Goleta, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara all have the same tax at 8.75%. Ventura is at 7.75%.

Other tax increase choices may not bring in the money the city now needs. A transient occupancy tax or bed tax is based on hotel reservations and it could be inconsistent. A vacancy tax for buildings that are left empty will cost the city for this policy enforcement and the amount of revenue is based on the vacancy.

A plan to educate the voters on the ballot measure is expected by the time the ballots arrive the first week in October.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today)

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
money and business
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content